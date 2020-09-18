Modi turns 70, wishes pour in from across the world

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on Thursday, a landmark birthday that saw greetings pour in from across the world and country with the president and vice president joining international leaders and leading politicians in wishing him and lauding his contribution.

The ruling BJP organised nationwide events, mainly aimed at public service, to celebrate the birthday of its charismatic and most successful leader with party president J P Nadda releasing a book, Lord of Records, which highlights 243 “unprecedented” achievements of the Modi government.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Nepal’s Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering were among the world leaders who extended wishes to Modi.

Putin lauded Modi’s personal contribution to the strengthening of strategic partnership between India and Russia while Oli spoke of continuing to work closely together towards strengthening bilateral relations, in their messages to the Indian prime minister.

Merkel noted that they have succeeded in consolidating further the traditionally good relations between Germany and India for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries, while Tshering expressed confidence that India will achieve greater transformation under his leadership.

Back home, leaders from across the political spectrum offered their wishes to Modi, who is celebrating his sixth straight birthday as prime minister after taking over in 2014.

Wishing the prime minister, President Ram Nath Kovind said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji congratulations on your birthday and best wishes. You have presented an ideal in showing commitment to India’s life values and democratic traditions.”

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said Modi has made tireless efforts to take the country to new heights and asserted that his work will pave the way for India to become self-reliant.

Wishing the prime minister, top BJP leaders said India’s stature rose on the world stage under his leadership and his life dedicated to the welfare of the nation is an inspiration for them.

In a series of tweets, BJP president JP Nadda wished Modi, saying that under his leadership India moved swiftly on the path of progress and raised its stature at the world stage.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished Modi a happy birthday.

Home Minister Amit Shah said Modi is loved by everyone. The prime minister, he said, connected deprived sections of the society with mainstream of development.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India has benefited tremendously from his astute leadership, firm conviction and decisive action.

NCP president Sharad Pawar wished an abundance of good health and happiness to Modi.

Several chief ministers, including Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal also wished the prime minister. (PTI)