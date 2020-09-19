Second death from Covid in Tura, Mendipather market turned into containment zone

TURA: Garo Hills has registered its second casualty from the Corona virus after a middle-aged aged man and citizen of Tura with an underlying illness passed away from Covid-19 complications here at the Tura Civil Hospital late Friday night. The first death from the virus took place on August 22nd in which an 84 year old man from Tikrikilla who was under treatment at the same civil hospital passed away. On Friday, the 50 year old man from Anandamath area of Tura succumbed to the disease following a series of health complications that included diabetes and blood pressure. “The cause of death was Hypoxic Encephalopathy due to community acquired pneumonia with Covid-19, uncontrolled DM type II and uncontrolled hypertension,” stated West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh. The deceased had been admitted to the hospital on the 17th of this month after complaining of breathing difficulties. The RT-PCR test conducted found him positive and he was shifted to the Covid-19 treatment ward of the hospital. His creation was conducted the same night at the Shamshan ghat cremation ground of Tura by his relatives in safety gear in the presence of health surveillance teams and district officials. This time there was no obstruction or opposition to the cremation by local residents, as was the case with the first victim of Covid-19 when a handful of angry people had blocked the road to the cremation ground and refused to allow the funeral despite authorities clarifying that there was no danger of infection from the funeral rites. The body of the first victim had to eventually be taken by road all the way to distant Tikrikilla for the funeral. On Friday night, an excavator was pushed into service to dig a pit in which the remains of the second victim, particularly the ashes, were buried into. Mendipathar market declared Containment Zone: Meanwhile, North Garo Hills authorities have declared the Mendipather market a containment zone for three days, beginning Sunday, after a hardware store owner along with his wife and son tested positive for the virus. Authorities warned that during the containment period all shops will remain closed and residents have been asked to remain indoors. Mendipather market, which is the biggest in the district, lies on the border with neighbouring Assam and checking the entry and exit of people poses a challenge to authorities given that shops are located on either side of the two state borders. With people from across North Garo Hills visiting the market in large numbers every day to purchase goods there is apprehension the disease could further spread. To check the progress of the disease, medical screening of all the shopkeepers and residents of the bazar is to be carried out on Monday morning. Residents in adjoining areas of Assam who happen to have shops on the Meghalaya side have also been directed to undergo medical screening along with their family members, though it remains to be seen how many such residents from the other side will adhere to the order given the unfounded fear of the disease despite multiple clarifications from health authorities.