Umsning MLA visits Mawlyndep market of farmers

NONGPOH: Umsning MLA, Jason Sawkmie Mawlong on Saturday visited the weekly market of Mawlyndep village which was started on August 1, 2020.

As most of the villagers’ livelihood depends on farming activity, the lockdown due to COVID-19 has badly affected their source of income.

Therefore, the villager leaders of Mawlyndep under the leadership of Jinu Kharbuki as headman have set up this weekly market to enable the farmers from almost 30 villages to market their produce.