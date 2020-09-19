Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

Umsning MLA visits Mawlyndep market of farmers

MEGHALAYANews Alert
By From Our Correspondent

NONGPOH: Umsning MLA, Jason Sawkmie Mawlong on Saturday  visited the weekly market of Mawlyndep village which was started on August 1, 2020.

As most of the villagers’  livelihood depends on farming activity, the lockdown due to COVID-19 has badly affected their source of income.

Therefore, the villager leaders of Mawlyndep under the leadership of Jinu Kharbuki as headman have set up this weekly market to enable the farmers from almost 30 villages to market their produce.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.