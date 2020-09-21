Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

Assam COVID update: 16 more die, toll mounts to 578

Covid-19News AlertREGIONAL
By From Our Correspondent

GUWAHATI: Sixteen more persons die of COVID19 in Assam today taking the overall death toll due to the disease in the state up to 578 while 2640 cases were detected in the state today out of 35603 tests. The positivity rate was recorded at 7.42%.

Meanwhile, 1795 patients were discharged from various Covid care centres and hospitals in the state today.

Out of the newly-detected cases 574 are in Kamrup Metro, 240 in Jorhat, 206 in Lakhimpur and 198 in Golaghat.

The State Health Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma identified the deceased in his twitter handle as:

 

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.