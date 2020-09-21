Assam COVID update: 16 more die, toll mounts to 578

GUWAHATI: Sixteen more persons die of COVID19 in Assam today taking the overall death toll due to the disease in the state up to 578 while 2640 cases were detected in the state today out of 35603 tests. The positivity rate was recorded at 7.42%.

Meanwhile, 1795 patients were discharged from various Covid care centres and hospitals in the state today.

Out of the newly-detected cases 574 are in Kamrup Metro, 240 in Jorhat, 206 in Lakhimpur and 198 in Golaghat.

The State Health Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma identified the deceased in his twitter handle as: