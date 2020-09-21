Meghalaya COVID update: 73 new cases, 2169 active cases

SHILLONG: With detection of 73 new COVID19 positive cases, recovery of 15 more patients and death of one more person, the number of active COVID19 cases in Meghalaya stand at 2169 as on date.

So far 2527 persons have recovered from the disease in the state which has reported 37 deaths due to the virus infection till date.

Out of the active case maximum number of 1569 cases are in East Khasi Hills district followed by 273 in East Jaintia Hills, 138 in Ri Bhoi and 129 in West Garo Hills