Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Technology

DoT blocks 20 mobile handsets for misuse in cybercrime, financial fraud

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, May 7: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), which comes under the Ministry of Communications & Information Technology on Tuesday said that it disconnected several mobile numbers and blocked 20 mobile handsets for misuse in cybercrime and financial fraud.

In a post on X, the department wrote several mobile numbers are disconnected, and “20 associated mobile handsets have been blocked for misuse in cybercrime/Financial Fraud”.

This comes after a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Aditi Chopra shared about a complex financial scam on X.

She almost fell victim to a well-planned fraud that simply uses cleverly constructed SMS to generate confusion and, ultimately, steal money.

Tagging her post, the DoT asked people to immediately report suspected fraud to Chakshu (a platform for reporting fraud calls and texts) if they observe such incidents.

In March, the telecom department issued an advisory to citizens about calls impersonating DoT, threatening people to disconnect their mobile numbers.

Calls are being received by the citizens wherein callers, in the name of DoT, are threatening that all of their mobile numbers would be disconnected or their mobile numbers are being misused in some illegal activities, the department has said.

It also issued an advisory about WhatsApp calls from foreign-origin mobile numbers (like +92) impersonating government officials and duping the people. (IANS)

