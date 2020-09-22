Editor of ‘U Nongsaiñ Hima’ Lambok Thabah passes away

SHILLONG: Editor of Khasi daily, U Nongsaiñ Hima, Lambok Thabah passed away on Tuesday following sudden illness.

The Shillong Press Club held a condolence meeting in the late afternoon where the members fondly recalled their association with Thabah. The members remembered him to be a guide and a mentor to young journalists.

The members also recalled that he was a person who was straightforward and a man passionate about journalism and a man dedicated towards betterment of the profession.

The Shillong Press Club has sent its condolences to the members of the bereaved family. A two-minute silence was also observed by the members of the press club in respect of the departed soul.

It may be mentioned that Thabah was also with The Shillong Times for a brief period of time. He had served as the Editor of UNH from 2003.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma conveyed his condolences and said that the untimely demise is a huge loss to the media fraternity. He said, “I have known him personally as a journalist who believed in reporting facts and the truth”.

In a statement issued here, The Shillong Press Club has expressed its deep shock, pain and utter despair at the sudden passing away of one of its oldest and strongest members.

“(L) Bah Lam as he was fondly known to all of his colleagues and friends, was a stalwart of a journalist who never once tried to grab any limelight or attract any self -glory and was respected for his quiet working style. In fact, few knew that he had been conferred the prestigious Ram Nath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism instituted by the Indian Express Group in 2014 for his breakthrough reporting on the gross PDS anomalies in Meghalaya”, the statement mentioned.

The Press Club leaders stated that Thabah was always a quiet man, kind soul but would never tolerate any nonsense come what may which were his most endearing qualities.

“In his passing away, the Club has lost a father figure, a loyal friend, a humble colleague and a sincere mentor.

“The Shillong Press Club extended its deepest condolence to his wife Mildred Sun, his three children – Damonshisha, Shanborlang Sun and Donborlang Sun and all his loved ones,” the statement said.