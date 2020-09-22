Eight more die of COVID19 in Assam, toll up to 586

GUWAHATI: Eight more persons die of COVID19 in Assam on Tuesday taking the death toll due to the virus infection in the state up to 586 while 2073 new COVID19 cases were detected today in the state out of 29647 tests conducted. The positivity rate is calculated at 6.99.

Out of the new cases 344 are in Kamrup Metro, 168 in Dibrugarh, 166 in Jorhat- 166 and 125 in Golaghat.

Total cases number of cases detected in Assam so far is 161393 while 129130 persons have recovered so far leaving 31674 active cases as on date.

Health Minister Dr Himanta Biwa Sarma tweeted the names of the deceased as Bhagirath Sharma (85) of Dibrugarh, Jonak Chandar Bhuyan (76) of Darrang, Paresh Chandra Ariya (65) of Barpeta, Praveshwar Rabha (55) of Kamrup Metro, Surendra Nath Das (74) of Kamrup Metro, Mahodar Chandra Pathak (84) of Bongaigaon, Pradip Gogoi (70) of Jorhat and Mallika Deb Chaudhury (66) of Cachar.