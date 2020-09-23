2 more deaths, 179 recoveries

SHILLONG: Two COVID-related deaths spoiled an otherwise good day for Meghalaya with 179 recoveries and 58 new cases.

The death toll climbed to 40 after 60-year-old Abdul Hasim from Jhalupara was declared brought dead to Nazareth Hospital at 6 pm on Tuesday while Sudip Karmakar (40) of Laban was declared brought dead to Woodland Hospital the same day. Samples taken from both the deceased persons tested positive for COVID-19.

DHS (MI) Dr Aman War informed that out of the new cases, 45 were reported in East Khasi Hills, five in Ri Bhoi, four in East Jaintia Hills, two in East Garo Hills and one each in West Jaintia Hills and South West Garo Hills. The total number of active cases stands at 2047.

141 persons recovered in East Khasi Hills, 22 in West Garo Hills, eight in Ri Bhoi, three in East Jaintia Hills, two each in South Garo Hills and West Jaintia Hills and one in East Garo Hills, taking the number of recoveries to 2706.

Among those who recovered on Tuesday was Phulbari MLA, SG Esmatur Mominin who tested negative after completing his quarantine period.