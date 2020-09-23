BJP pulls out of GHADC coalition over scam issue

SHILLONG: In a significant move three BJP MDCs in Garo Hills Autonomous District Council have withdrawn support to the NPP-led Executive Committee as a sequel to the NPP’s dithering on instituting a probe into embezzlement of central funds.

Confirming this, BJP State chief Ernest Mawrie said on Tuesday that as the first step they had already pulled out all MDCs from the MDA coalition. The party would “wait and watch” before the next move.

The BJP chief claimed that all the decisions of the State BJP were being taken in due consultation with the Central leadership and everyone from the party including the MLAs have to abide with the decision of the party.

It may be mentioned that the BJP has been putting relentless pressure on the government to order a CBI probe into the alleged corruption in the council and they have threatened to move out of the alliance as well.

The three MDCs are Boston Ch Marak, Ismail R Marak and Bhupendra Hajong.

BJP Garo Hills spokesperson, Bernard Marak said that the BJP initially had eight MDCs and one of them was “kidnapped” by NPP.

He also said that the BJP has three active MDCs who have pulled out from the EC based on the party directives while remaining four MDCs are “inactive”.

“We will not turn back from here no matter what happens,” Marak asserted while making it clear that party would take action against their MDCs if they shift their allegiance.

“We have clearly stated we want CBI enquiry and we have already approached the concerned ministry,” said Mawrie.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had on Monday remained noncommittal on the issue mere saying that the state government would look into the issue and take appropriate action.

“As a chief minister he has got his own decision and I am not opposing it,” Mawrie said adding that till today their demand for a standard CBI probe stays.