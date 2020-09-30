‘Steps taken to prevent illegal coal transportation’

SHILLONG: The issue of illegal transportation of coal in the state has time and again posed questions to the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government ever since it came to power in the state.

While the government has asserted its commitment in dealing with the activity, instances of illegal transportation of the mineral continue to catch the ruling dispensation on the wrong foot.

The coalition partners of the MDA too seem to be unhappy with the inability of the government to end the matter.

Speaking on the issue, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong asserted that the state government was against such illegal movement of coal trucks and that preventive measures have been taken against such transportation.

Tynsong said the members of the Cabinet frequently discuss ways of tackling the menace and any other illegalities.

The state government had to answer many questions in the past too, when Civil Society Women’s Organisation (CSWO) president, Agnes Kharshiing along with her colleague was brutally assaulted in East Jaintia Hills, allegedly by the coal mafia.

Another instance of the government’s denial of illegal coal mining in the state was proved incorrect when more than a dozen coal miners, who were extracting coal from a pit illegally, were killed in a mishap at Ksan.

Besides, there have been several instances of coal-laden trucks seized for unauthorized transportation of the mineral in the state.

Asked if the continuous slur on illegal transportation of coal has hurt the image of the government, Tynsong said that it was the responsibility of the government to make sure that no illegality takes place from any quarter.

“It is with this spirit that the MDA is making sure that no illegality takes place,” he said.

Tynsong also reiterated that the government has instructed the concerned departments, deputy commissioners and even the superintendents of police of different districts to keep vigil against any such activity.

It may be mentioned that a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation from Shillong had also conducted an investigation into the coal syndicate in Karimganj and alleged racket involving transportation of coal, boulders and betel nuts.

A source from the CBI said that different officials of different departments, check gates and others were being questioned by the agency.

The Lokayukta, Meghalaya had directed the CBI, Shillong branch to investigate the matter of illegal transportation of the coal and betel nuts, etc from the state to neighbouring states as well as to Bangladesh, based on the complaint filed by a border resident, Abhijit Basumatary against the superintendent of police, Khliehriat and others.

It was alleged that some officials of the concerned departments demand and take bribes for allowing the loaded trucks without necessary papers, including challans, to ply across the check gates thereby causing huge loss of revenue, estimated to be approximately Rs 1000 crore, to the state.