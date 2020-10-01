Rymbui’s ire over naming UDP in coal racket

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui, who represents UDP, hit out at the coalition partners for alleging that the UDP was involved in facilitating illegal transportation of coal in the state.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, Rymbui said that such allegations have been made as an attempt to divert attention from the rifts for ministerial berths within their respective parties.

The statement came from the Home Minister following media reports that some coalition partners have accused UDP of being involved in the illegal transportation of coal.

“There is a rift for cabinet berths within the different political parties and the allegations could be an attempt to divert attention of the people from this issue related to reshuffling,” the Home Minister told reporters here on Wednesday.

Rymbui asserted that it is only UDP which has a firm stand in not having any reshuffling within the party MLAs.

The Home Minister also expressed optimism that the police would take action against any illegal activities. His statement comes a day after Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong had informed that authorities concerned have been directed to verify and take action against illegal transportation of coal in the state.

Hek denies naming UDP

Health Minister, AL Hek has dismissed local media report that the group of ministers during their recent meeting with Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma raised only the issue of illegal coal mining and no one spoke about the alleged involvement of UDP in the racket.

It may be mentioned that a group of Ministers led by Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong met Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma lately and discussed about the issue of illegal transporation of coal . “We met the Chief Minister to say that if the transportation of coal which was reportedly going on is lawful then they don’t have any problem , but if it is illegal then action should be immediately taken,” Hek told reporters here on Wednesday.

The delegation of Minister which met Chief Minister AL Hek PHE Minister, Samlin Lyngdoh and the two Ministers from the PDF- Banteidor Lyngdoh and Hamletson Dohling.

“It has a come as a surprise to me that Ministers had accused the UDP of being involved in the illegal transportation of coal,” Hek said.

Replying to a question if the Ministers had expressed their discontentment over the way Assembly Speaker, Metbah Lyngdoh is behaving like a Minister by visiting the flood affected sites, he said that he does not see anything wrong if the Assembly Speaker had visited flood affected areas

According to Hek, it is the responsibility of the each and every public representatives to try to reach out to the people at the time of the crisis.

When contacted, UDP General Secretary Jemino Mawthoh said that such accusations are baseless and preposterous even as he added that people cannot make wild allegations and drag the entire party

He also said that people who are making allegations should come out in open and reveal who are the people who are involved in illegal coal transportation instead of making wild allegations.