Truckers slam four ministers

NONGSTOIN: The Meghalaya Commercial Truck Owners’ and Operators’ Association (MCTO&OA) has slammed the four Cabinet Ministers including A.L hek, Hamletson Dohling, Samlin Malngiang and Banteidor Lyngdoh for opposing the decision taken by the Government to initiate coal transportation in the state.

“We support the move taken by the state Government to release and transport the old stock coal located in different coal depots but we were surprised to know that the minister who run the Government raised an issue against the Government” said Arful Kharbani, President MCTO&OA, West Khasi Hills Unit said.

He added that it was disappointing to know that these four Cabinet Minister had taken a stand against the release of coal transportation in the state which in fact should benefit people and coal traders of the state.

They act as troublemakers, instead of helping the people of the state to reinforce their economy after they were badly affected by the pandemic COVID-19 and were under crisis due to financial constraint, said Kharbani.

While, Mosklandar Marngar, President MCTO&OA said that we thought that the opposition party might have moved on the issue and we did not expect that such move had been taken by the ministers who run the government.

He added that we have chosen this new Government for the sake of the underprivileged and for the welfare of every individual but if the situation is like this, then it seems that this is meaningless, said marngar.

He added that the association along with its members has carefully discussed this matter and if the state Government can’t resolve the matter at the earliest, then the Association would stage a protest.