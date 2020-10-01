NEIGRIHMS plasma bank to be operational next week

SHILLONG: After months of waiting, NEIGRIHMS has finally received the license for starting plasma therapy from the Drug Controller General of India.

Confirming this, NEIGRIHMS Director, Dr P Bhattacharya said that license which was received on Wednesday would enable the state’s first plasma bank to be operational from October 6.

The technicians are expected to reach the institute on October 5 to see the integrity of the machine with the samples which will be donated by the BSF personnel who have survived the infection.

It may be mentioned that many BSF personnel in Meghalaya who recovered from COVID-19 are ready at any time to donate their plasma. Although the plasma bank will be become functional in matter of days, its efficacy remains to be seen since after a study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) — the country’s apex medical body — has revealed that convalescent plasma therapy (CP) as a treatment for Covid-19 has no effect on reducing the disease’s mortality.