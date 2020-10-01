Senior Citizens Day observed in GH

TURA: The occasion of Senior Citizens Day was observed in Garo Hills by respective district administrations of various districts on Thursday.

In Tura, the occasion was observed by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in the Conference Hall of the District and Session Judge where D Kharbteng, District Session Judge cum Chairperson, DLSA, Tura graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Kharbteng spoke about the significance of Senior Citizens Day and informed about various provisions and financial assistance being provided to the senior citizens by the Government. She also advised the Para Legal Volunteers to go to the villages and encourage elderly people to avail these schemes provided by the government and also to approach interested individuals to open Old Age Homes in the region so as to support and help those who need it.

Project Director and Additional Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills C N Sangma, Secretary, DLSA, Tura A M Pariat, LAC, DLSA, Tura Rockime Ch Marak, LAC, Pringchi G Momin were among others who spoke on the occasion.

In North Garo Hills, the occasion was celebrated in a befitting manner at Resubelpara with discussions on the role, contribution and participation of senior citizens in the society.

During the programme, North Garo Hills, Deputy Commissioner, R P Marak while addressing the senior citizens said they should not remain reclusive but go out and live the remaining days of their lives with a positive attitude using whatever skills and talents they have for meaningful contribution to the society. He also stressed the need to maintain their spirits active through meditation and other healthy activities. Various schemes available for senior citizens as well as for the youths were also highlighted to them.