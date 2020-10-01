Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

JE  Vaccination launched in WGH  

By From Our Correspondent
WGH, DC Ram Singh hands over the Vaccination Certificate to one of the students during launch of JE Vaccination at Tura on October 1.

TURA: With a view to provide widespread immunisation in the district, West Garo Hills, Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh launched the Japanese Encephalitis (JE) Vaccination Campaign on Thursday at Sunbeam School, Dobasipara Tura.

Highlighting the importance of the JE vaccination campaign, Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills district Ram Singh urged all parents in the district to cooperate and immunise their children between 1 to 15 years of age at the selected location sites in the community level which is being organised in the respective Community Hall or Anganwadi centres in all the localities by strictly adhering to Covid-19 protocols and guidelines issued by the Government and Health department.

