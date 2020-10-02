Places of worship reopen in state

SHILLONG: After a gap of over six months, churches, temples, mosques and gurudwaras reopened in the city with prayers being made to the Heave above to provide succour to the state and the people suffering from the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Devotees and faithful were seen making offerings in temples and mosques. In many churches across the city and the state, bells were rung and faithful participated in prayers.

Meanwhile, the government in a notification stated that activities which are periodic, seasonal and annual in nature in the calendar of each faith group which concern large participation of crowd will require separate permission from the deputy commissioner and should not be clubbed with regular, daily or weekly practices and ceremonies in places of worship.