Shillong Bypass to reopen in 48 hrs

SHILLONG: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) which is engaged in clearing the debris from the Shillong Bypass will take another 48 hours to reopen the important link road passing through the state.

An NHAI official said that almost 1,50,000 cubic metres of soil and boulders have fallen on the road.

The closure of the Bypass has led to chaos on the city roads at night with one person losing his life after being hit by a speeding truck.

The accident occurred when a truck (NL02 N 0433) dashed a two-wheeler (ML 05 M 7353) near Mawlai petrol pump. The rider died on the spot while the truck driver was arrested.