Lanong for technical approach to solve Barik land issue

SHILLONG: United Democratic Party (UDP) chief adviser and former Deputy Chief Minister, Bindo M Lanong has suggested a highly technical approach for manifold solutions to the issue pertaining to the triangular piece of land at Barik PWD point having three acres of plinth area.

“As and when the government decides to relocate the PWD offices, the public opinion is that a highly technical approach would be required, mainly to tackle the protracted traffic snarls in the area, which creates problems for both pedestrians and motorists,” Lanong said.

“All the three surrounding roads going towards different directions should preferably be converted to to-and-fro traffic roads, since they have sufficiently spacious spans and wherever necessary, some more land from a triangular piece can also be set apart,” he said.

The UDP leader said that the Shillong Civil Hospital, which is the biggest government hospital in the state standing across the triangular site, should have a sizeable parking area by the side only for ambulances and other vehicles coming to hospital connected by a rainbow fly-over across the road.

“Such a move would provide a safe and wider space for the hordes of patients and attendants accompanying them to the hospital,” he said.

According to Lanong, a mini park of a sizeable area with shrubbery and flowers can be set up in the triangular Barik ( land, where children, parents and the elderly can visit and relax.

Lanong however said that the idea of converting the land for a park was not feasible because of limited space.

“Secondly, only across the Barik road to the south, there is already a spacious Phan Nonglait Hydari Park and close to the park behind, stands the Crinoline Swimming Pool,” he said.

“Regarding shopping malls, public opinion is vastly against the idea, which the government is aware of but appears to move away on the reverse gear. Better stop it once for all,” Lanong said.

He further maintained that even for a mini or children park, shops are necessary as children and visitors would require food and water besides books, sports and games material.

“The maintenance cost, electricity, water charges, taxes on buildings, etc will be borne by the government from rent and fees collected, including parking fees collected from within the area,” the UDP leader said.

He however suggested that an area of about half an acre or more could still be used by the government to accommodate its PWD divisions within the multi-storey buildings along the sidelines.