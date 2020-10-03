Adelbert talks age relaxation with CM

SHILLONG: KHNAM MLA Adelbert Nongrum on Friday met Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to confer about the issues pertaining to age relaxation and also placed forth slew of suggestions to revamp the modus operandi of the government in generating employment.

The meeting comes a day after the United Democratic Party (UDP) submitted a letter to the chief minister, seeking relaxation of the upper age limit for recruitment in government posts.

Speaking to reporters after meeting, Adelbert said he backs the suggestion brought forth by the UDP.

“I have suggested the government to relax the age as the youth is jobless and hopeless (of getting jobs). The government should frame a policy which will benefit the youth,” he said.

He said framing of laws for age relaxation should be the government’s gift to the youths who are seeking jobs.

In a letter to Conrad, which was handed during the meeting, Adelbert said the government should formulate laws for the benefit of the youth that would affect both the private and government agencies in generating employment.

With regard to the Meghalaya Civil Services Examination (MCSE) conducted by Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC), Adelbert said the )examinations are conducted once or twice in a decade.

Such a method should be improved and the examinations should be conducted annually so that age factor of the youth is not affected, he suggested.

Commenting on the state reservation policy for employment and academic course, Adelbert said the matter has been lying unattended for almost 50 years, adding that it needs to be reviewed.

Speaking about the district councils, Nongrum said the government should recognise and implement a three-tier approach while formulating the youth and reservation policy that shall be for indigenous tribals, indigenous non-tribals, and others or general categories.

He said the role of district councils is not only to generate revenue but to also play an imperative role towards social and economic development.

Adelbert said the government and the autonomous district councils may consider in amending the Trading by Non-Tribals Rules, 1959, thereby making it mandatory for business establishments while applying for fresh licenses/renewal of their trading licenses to incorporate provisions towards employment generation by adopting a three-tier system.