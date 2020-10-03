Webinar on Relevance of Mahatma Gandhi for Today’s Youth held

TURA: The National Service Scheme of Don Bosco College conducted a National Webinar on “The Relevance of Mahatma Gandhi for the Youth of Today” on Saturday with resource person Dr (Fr) Kachappilly Joy Joseph SDB, Rector, Don Bosco Boko, Assam speaking on the topic and highlighting the relevance of Gandhi’s philosophy and teachings to the youth of today.

Dr. Kachappilly has completed his doctorate studies on Gandhi from Madurai University on the theme: “Gandhian Concept of Truth: Epistemological and Ontological Basis for a Theology of Religions”.

Another resource person who gave valuable inputs during the National Webinar was Dr. Deigracia Nongkynrih, Programme Coordinator, NSS Cell, and Professor from the Department of Economics, NEHU, Shillong.

Dr. Nongkynrih expressed her happiness to be part of the webinar and thanked NSS Unit of Don Bosco College, Tura for conducting the webinar and giving opportunity to be part of the programme. She highlighted the need of the Mahatma among the youth of today.

The programme was coordinated by Shri Biman Tesil Sangma, Programme Officer NSS Don Bosco College Tura and the NSS volunteers. He reminded everyone of the contribution of Mahatma Gandhi. He said that the webinar was organised to show love to the Father of the Nation.