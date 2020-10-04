GH Cong burns effigies of PM, Yogi amid Hathras gang-rape outcry

TURA: Joining in the plethora of the ongoing protests against the fiasco of the Uttar Pradesh Government after a 19-year-old, who was allegedly gang-raped by four men in Hathras, succumbed to her injuries, the members of the Youth Congress in Garo Hills staged a protest and burned effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Sounding a note of warning, the Youth Congress president, Richard Marak, said, “There was no outrage over her rape from the government. There were no FIRs filed. They cremated her body in the dead of the night and did not let her family perform her last rites. Today it’s in Hathras, tomorrow it could be in your city. Today it’s someone else’s daughter, tomorrow it could be you or your daughter”.

“If we can go out and bang thalis from our balcony, we should surely be doing something about this, at least for the sake of our daughters,” added Marak.

Terming the Yogi Adityanath government a downright failure, Marak said that Adityanath has no moral right to continue as the chief minister. “He (Adityanath) must go. We demand his resignation,” Marak said, accusing the UP chief minister of using the might of police to manhandle Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his visit to the victim’s family on Friday.

“This won’t deter the Congress. It’s only going to strengthen our resolve to fight for justice. BJP is morally corrupt,” asserted the protesting Congress youth.

Meanwhile, UP Chief Minister Adityanath, on Saturday, announced that he is recommending a CBI probe into the Hathras case, amid the growing political storm over the death of the alleged gang-rape victim.

He also said his government was “determined to ensure the harshest punishment” for those guilty in the entire incident.

The victim died of her grievous injuries in the early hours of Tuesday at a Delhi hospital, a fortnight after she was attacked.

She was cremated in the dead of night near her home on Wednesday.

The victim’s family have even alleged they were forced by police to hurriedly conduct her last rites.