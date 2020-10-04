NABARD launches statewide campaign

JOWAI/ TURA: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) on Friday launched a statewide sanitation literacy campaign, marking the 151th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

In West Jaintia Hills, the campaign kick-started in Moodymmai Village, Thadlaskein, with District Development Manager of NABARD conferring about the loans for social infrastructure, toilet repair, sanitation, drinking water, et al.

The sanitation literacy campaign will support the Centre’s SBM-G and WASH programmes to help the vulnerable rural communities get access to better sanitation facilities in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Central subsidy

Meanwhile, at Arapara village in South Garo Hills district, locals were apprised of the benefits provided by the Centre to villages who wish to construct toilets.

Prabhakar Hajong, Branch Manager, SBI, Baghmara Branch, spoke at length about the importance of sanitation and cleanliness.

He advised the villagers to approach the bank to avail credit for construction or repairing of toilets.

During the programme of NABARD, Khelchandra Chongtham, DDM, NABARD, South Garo Hills, stressed on the need for good hygiene and sanitation, both at community and individual level, especially at a time when COVID-19 cases are on the surge.

With regard to the construction of a toilet, he said the Centre renders a subsidy of Rs 12,000 out of the total cost of Rs 20,000.

He also informed the locals that they can avail credit from commercial banks, RRBs and co-operative banks for construction of toilets.