Despite surge, govt revises quarantine strategy

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Government, it appears, is fighting a losing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, if the recent surge in cases and the government’s changing stand on quarantine are anything to go by.

Since the first COVID-19 case was reported on April 13, the pandemic graph has only moved upward in the state with no signs of abating. The government, initially on a denial mode, reluctantly admitted to community transmission of the virus and all indication point to peaking of the cases in the winter months.

Just four days into October, the state has already recorded 1018 cases and the Health department is now bracing for a further surge in cases.

Ironically, despite the surge in cases, the Health department has effected a major change in its quarantine strategy. The government machinery is now pushing for home isolation even for those who have tested positive.

Sources in the knowhow of things say that the government has no wherewithal to continue the fight against COVID-19.

Lack of funds and absence of adequate infrastructure in terms of beds and quarantine centres may have prompted the government to shift its stand and push for home isolation, the sources said.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had recently stated that state had already incurred an expenditure of more than Rs 200 crore in its fight against COVID-19.

However, there have been vague allegations and suspicion on misuse of funds in the state.

Backing the chief minister, his deputy, Prestone Tynsong denied the charge while asserting that the government had incurred huge expenses and promising to come out with a report card on the expenses.

He said that unlike other states, Meghalaya Government was still providing complete support to COVID patients whereas other states had stopped providing free testing, food and stay since the month of July.

Tynsong defended the high expenditure saying the Government had procured ventilators, medical equipment, ambulances and distributed to CHCs.

In the first two months since the pandemic began in the state, the surge in cases was attributed to BSF, para military and armed forces personnel who returned to the state after completion of their leave.

However, the pattern of transmission has shifted completely with the civilian population now accounting for over 90 per cent of the active cases in the state.

As on Sunday, out of the 2209 active cases, the BSF/ para military and armed forces accounted for only 127 cases while civilians accounted for the remaining 2082 cases.

The COVID-19 surge among civilians in the state is being attributed to the lackadaisical attitude of the people towards health protocols.

Reacting to the spike, DHS (MI) Dr Aman War on Sunday placed the onus on the people to ensure that the virus does not spread.

“We have to be responsible. There have been violations of health protocols, people wear masks but do not cover their noses. Social distancing, wearing of masks and hand sanitising protocols have been flouted and people are not following the health protocols strictly”, he observed.

200 new cases

The COVID-19 surge continued in the state with another 200 cases recorded on Sunday, taking the total active cases to 2209. 74 patients recovered on the day taking the number of recoveries to 4393.

East Khasi Hills recorded 126 cases, North Garo Hills- 1, Ri Bhoi- 44, South Garo Hills- 1, South West Garo Hills- 6, South West Khasi Hills-2, West Garo Hills- 12 and West Jaintia Hills- 8.

The death toll in the state stood at 54.

The number of cases in the state has more than doubled in the last 24 days.