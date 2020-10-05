Prohibitory orders to contain the spread of COVID-19

Shillong: The district magistrate, East Khasi Hills on Sunday issued a notification prohibiting any assembly or gathering without due permission, operation of unregulated major markets and shopping complexes, border haats and markets in East Khasi Hills, including Shillong urban agglomeration, Sohra and Pynursla civil sub-divisions and C&RD Blocks from October 5 to 12.

The order came in view of the prevailing situation concerning the COVID-19 pandemic and to put in place preventive measures and awareness, to identify and take more stringent steps to help prevent the virus from spreading further.

The notification prohibits operation of all cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditorium, assembly halls and similar recreational places, all forms of contact sports, competitive sports, events and spectators in sports grounds and stadia, however, permission for training etc., as per standard operating procedures of Sports and Youth Affairs Department may be granted after due application is obtained.

All forms of large public gathering and congregation including social, political, entertainment, academic, cultural without permission is prpohibited.

While prohibiting movement in public, work places and during transport without mask, spitting and consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco in public places, the magistrate also has instructed that every individual to mandatorily maintain social distancing, wearing of masks, respiratory etiquette.

Religious places of all faiths are permitted to reopen subject to compliance to the SOP laid down by the government.

Schools will be permitted to open for activities such as teacher- student counseling, clearing doubts, addressing hard spots, sharing lesson plans, assignments, submission of works, students assessment programme etc., as per guidelines.

For funeral and last rites related gatherings, the number of guests must not exceed 20. Wedding ceremonies will be allowed in compliance with the SOP.

Persons above 65 years of age and those with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 are advised to stay indoors.

Operation of permitted shops, services, establishment, agricultural, industrial and commercial activities must strictly adhere to the prescribed SOP and National Directives of Government for COVID-19 Management in public places and work places including mandatory compliance to the government advisories.

Employers must ensure that Aarogya Setu Application and Behavioral Change Management App is installed and utilised by all their employees without fail.

Private and public transport will operate in East Khasi Hills as per orders issued earlier. Inter-district movement of persons is permitted while interstate movement will be strictly as per instruction of the government and all persons entering the state will have to mandatorily register for testing @http://meghalayaonline.gov.in/covid/testing.htm.

Highly skilled, skilled, specialised professionals and technicians will be permitted as per instructions while mandatorily register for entry and testing for COVID-19.

Vehicle passes will be issued to government officials on duty while ensuring that the passes are strictly for official purpose and any deviation will render the issuing authority and the pass holder to legal action, the notification said.

The name, address, contact details, timings and purpose of the pass are to be clearly reflected, it added.