Teacher’s appointment challenged in HC

SHILLONG: The headmaster cum convener of the Khetadowa SSA, UP School, Nurul Amin has moved the High Court of Meghalaya challenging the appointment of Shobuza Begum as an assistant teacher.

In a press statement, Amin said the appointment of Begum was done without any advertisement and in violation of procedures prescribed for the purpose. The case was registered for hearing on October 1.

Amin stated that after hearing the parties, the High Court issued notice to the state government to show cause as to why the petitioner’s prayer for quashing the appointment of Begum should not be allowed.

The matter will be listed for further hearing after 3 weeks.