Human foot found in river

NONGSTOIN: A human foot was fished out by two fishermen from a river at Langpa village in South West Khasi Hills on Saturday. They disposed it of in to the sand near the river.

However, after hearing stories of a missing person Banisha Shangdiar, who was swept away in the flash flood that hit the district recently, they suspected that the foot might belong to her.

The fishermen informed the police, who rush to the spot along with Shangdiar’s brother for identification.

The human foot was later brought to Nongstoin Civil Hospital morgue.

The brother has identified that the foot belonged to his sister who was still missing and suspected that the water had carried her body all the way to Langpa.

On Sunday morning, the family members of Shangdiar went to the hospital morgue to identify the foot, however the mother said that the foot that was retrieved did not belong to her missing daughter.

‘Banisha’s feet were a little bit smaller and it is totally different from the foot that was retrieved on Saturday’, the mother said.