Trump campaign launches ‘operation’ to rally supporters

Washington: With Donald Trump in the hospital, his campaign has launched ‘Operation MAGA’, which it describes as “a full marshalling of top-level surrogates, campaign coalitions and Trump supporters” to rally behind the president until he can return to the trail.

‘Operation MAGA’, which is the acronym for ‘Make America Great Again’, will see Vice President Mike Pence and members of the First Family making in-person campaign appearances in key battleground states.

President Trump is currently undergoing treatment for coronavirus at Walter Reed Medical Centre in Bethesda. Trump, 74, and First Lady Melania Trump, 50, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, a development that upended the Republican leader’s election campaign just weeks before the presidential polls on November 3.

“Vice President Mike Pence, the First Family, our coalitions and our grassroots supporters will be out in full force to show the real enthusiasm behind the president’s re-election and to show we’re working as hard as he always does,” Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien, who also tested positive for the virus on Friday, said in the press release on Saturday. (PTI)