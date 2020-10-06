Bihar NDA seat allocation: BJP gets 121 seats, JD-U 122

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced the seat-sharing plan among the constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the Bihar Assembly election. The BJP will contest 121 seats while Nitish’s JD-U has 122 seats.

In a joint NDA press conference here, the Chief Minister said that the BJP has been given 121 seats, while the JD-U has got 122 seats. He said that JD-U has given 7 seats to Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) from its quota, while BJP will give seats to Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) from its quota. He said that talks between BJP and VIP are in the final stages.

He said, “We are not concerned with what someone speculates. We are working together and will do so.”

Earlier, Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal reiterated that the NDA is contesting the Bihar polls under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Several leaders including Jaiswal, BJP Bihar in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, BJP’s Bihar poll in-charge Devendra Fadnavis, JD-U state chief Vashisht Narayan Singh and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi were present at the joint press meet.