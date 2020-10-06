Meghalaya reports 270 new covid-19 cases; 1 more death

SHILLONG: Meghalaya reported 270 new COVID19 positive cases and one more death due to the virus infection on Tuesday. Out of the new cases, East Khasi Hills district reported 195 cases, according to Director of Health Services (MI), Dr Aman War.

With these new cases, the number of active COVID19 cases in the state has jumped to 2371.

On the other hand, 115 persons recovered from COVID19 infection today taking the number total recoveries in the state up to 4606.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the state has increased to 60 with the death of another person from Ri Bhoi.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that Government, so far, had spent Rs 399 crores in the fight against COVID-19 during March to September this year