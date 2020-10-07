Disom offers free leadership training

SHILLONG: Disom — The leadership school, a movement which aims to nurture leadership in those who have a passion towards nation-building and compassion to serve, has offered a free-of-cost programme which will begin from January 26, 2021.

The year-long programme aims to inculcate self-awareness, improve communication skills, integrate heart, body, mind and soul, appreciate the abstract, et al.

Besides, the participants will also get the opportunity to interact with leaders (the visiting faculty, Gurus) of politics, economics, ecology, development, arts and culture, social experimentation, technological breakthroughs and transformational movements.

Persons who are aged 21 years and above can register for the programme by visiting https://in.iofc.org/disom-the-leadership-school/application. There is no educational requirement for the registration.

The last date for sending in applications is October