Meghalaya to get infectious diseases hospital
New Delhi: Meghalaya and two other Northeastern states will get infectious diseases hospitals as a futuristic step to prevent COVID-19 like pandemic.
This was intimated to Health Minister AL Hek during his meeting with Union Minister for DoNER, Jitendra Singh here.
“Meghalaya will be one of the states where an infectious diseases hospital will come up with the help of the Centre,” Hek said after the meeting.
