Prefabricated entry point to be ready by Dec 15

SHILLONG: The state government on Wednesday asserted that the prefabricated entry point being constructed at Umling in Ri Bhoi district will be made operational on or before December 15.

Informing this, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong said that the entry point was earlier de-sanctioned as the original sanction for the project was Rs 15 crore and during land development work, it was found that the area had a rocky bed which would have entailed additional time and money.

“As we know that entry point is the need of the hour, we made a new sanction to construct a prefab structure which will be commissioned on or before December 15,” he added.

The government has sanctioned Rs 3 crore for the prefab structure and the construction work has begun.

Once completed, the entry point would also function as the checkpoint for COVID-19.

Asked if the government would construct prefabricated entry-exit points in all identified locations in the state, Tynsong said it would depend on the feasibility report.

Meanwhile, a PWD official expressed optimism that the department was projecting to complete the work in 45 days, while adding that the entry point would have emergency rooms for the Health department, besides staff rooms and rooms for magistrates and other departments.

The official also added that the government was exploring the idea of constructing an exit point in somewhere near Byrnihat.