Assam motor transport association calls off strike 

GUWAHATI: Public transport vehicles under the All Assam Motor Transport Association (AAMTA) resumed plying from Friday after four days in the wake of the association calling off its indefinite chakka bandh. The association took the decision to withdraw the strike after the state government finally acceded to its demand to allow plying of buses with 100 percent seat capacity but with a rider that all passengers have to remain seated during the commute. The transport department had taken up the issue with the health and family welfare department following discussions with the association members on Tuesday. Subsequently, the health department agreed to request for 100 per cent seated passengers and issued an order on Thursday. After careful consideration of all aspects of the matter the health department decided to agree to the request of the transport department subject to compliance of laid down the rules and regulations that are to be followed during the plying of buses. AAMTA, the apex organisation of public transport vehicle operators in Assam, had called the strike from Monday demanding a hike in fares of commercial vehicles, waiver of road tax for at least three quarters, insurance, etc. The association claimed that the post-COVID regulations had made it economically unviable for bus owners to carry out operations, especially after the lockdown during which the commercial vehicles remained off the road. “We decided to call off our strike after the department agreed to our immediate demand for allowing us to operate in full seat capacity,” AAMTA secretary general, Pradip Das informed The Shillong Times on Friday. “The other demands will be taken up with the transport department through discussions in phases. We have not set any deadline as such but the department has assured us that the pending demands would be addressed through deliberations in due course,” Das said. The withdrawal of the chakka bandh has brought much-needed relief to daily commuters, especially office goers, small traders and inter-district travellers, after a harrowing four-day period when all kinds of public transport vehicles, including buses, trekkers, tempos and auto-rickshaws stayed off the road. The Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) had since Monday pressed at least 250 city buses and another 600 buses for inter-state operations.