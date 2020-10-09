NFR to operate 4 special trains from next week

GUWAHATI: Ahead of the festive season, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to operate four pairs of special trains for the benefit of the people of Northeast region.

“One bi-weekly AC special train will start running between Dibrugarh and New Delhi via Bogibeel from October 12, 2020 while another weekly AC special train will start running between Dibrugarh and New Delhi from October 15, 2020,” an official statement issued here on Friday said.

Moreover, one weekly AC special train will start running between Kamakhya and Yesvantpur (in Bengaluru) from October 14, 2020 while another weekly AC special train will start running between Kamakhya and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (in Mumbai) from October 15, 2020.

“Passengers from Assam and other states of the Northeast can now avail the facility of train travel to various parts of the country with the introduction of these special trains,” the statement said.

There will be no unreserved coaches in any train.

“Passengers must download the Aarogya Setu App, and strictly observe social distancing both at the station and on trains. Wearing of face cover at the entry and during travel is a must. Only asymptomatic passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the railway station/board the train,” the statement added.

It may be mentioned here that all regular passenger train services on Indian Railways, including premium trains, mail/express trains, passenger trains and narrow gauge train services were suspended in the wake of COVID-19 since the last week of March.

Fourteen pairs of special trains are currently in operation in the NFR area.