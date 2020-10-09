Area under Williamnagar town declared micro containment zone

TURA: The Police Reserve compound and the adjoining road to Leprosy Office building in Williamanagar was on Friday declared a micro containment zone following the detection of a Covid-19 positive case.

The containment order was issued by East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe to restrict unregulated entry and exit into the area and to enable contact tracing of the positive patient.

Certain guidelines have also been issued for due compliance by the public. All gatherings, meetings, functions as well as social, political and economic activities, opening of shops and establishments including government and private institutions have been prohibited within the containment area.