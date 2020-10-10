Assembly to hold Autumn session next month

SHILLONG: The autumn session of the Meghalaya Assembly will be held in November with strict health protocols necessitated by the pandemic.

Speaker, Metbah Lyngdoh on Friday told reporters that the Business Advisory Committee will sit on Monday to decide on the business of the House for the upcoming session.

In all probability, the session this time is likely to be a short one with truncated sitting hour. It was not clear at this stage, whether question hour would be dispensed with as was the case in Parliament recently.

Asked about the arrangment considering the COVID-19 situation, the Assembly Speaker said, “We will be strictly following the protocols as laid down in the SOPs and we have already conducted few session during the lockdown and carefully ensured that those steps are followed”.

Earlier the Budget session witnessed just few days of proceedings in view of the pandemic. The session began on March 13 and was adjourned on March 19 instead of March 26 as scheduled.