Death toll up to 62

SHILLONG: Meghalaya continues to register over 100 new cases of COVID-19 on a daily basis with 127 infections reported on Friday even as the death toll rose to 62 with two casualties on the day.

95 cases were reported in East Khasi Hills, 13 in West Garo Hills, 8 in Ri Bhoi, 5 in South Garo Hills, 4 in North Garo Hills and 2 in East Jaintia Hills.

The active cases in the state have gone up to 2424 while the number of recoveries has surged to 4903.

56-year-old Phlabia Sun from ICAR Pyllun Damsite, who was admitted in Shillong Civil Hospital on August 22 and tested positive on September 25, died on October 8.

Here diagnosis was ARDS with septic shock with COVID-19 and cancer.

Another death was reported in East Garo Hills, the first in the district, DC Swapnil Tembe informed.