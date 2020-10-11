BJP defends corruption mania

SHILLONG: The State BJP has defended its repeated charges of corruption against the NPP-led MDA Government saying that since nobody was taking up the issue, the party had taken it on itself to flag the issues.

BJP Vice president Bernard Marak on Saturday claimed that the party was not raising issues in order to score political brownies and that they were doing so as it concerned governance.

He said that a lot of corruption, irregularities and unlawful activities were taking place in the State and the party wanted a proper inquiry.

“In the last few years we have tried to correct the mistakes of the coalition partners but they are not listening to us and it is going beyond the limits”, he added.

Earlier, he claimed that Chief Minister Conrad Sangma was proposed by the BJP to be the head of the Government.

He said this while replying to a query whether the State BJP will pull out of the MDA coalition if the issues raised by them goes unattended by the State Government.

“The decision to pull out of the coalition is not ours to make. It is the central leadership who will decide as even the Chief Minister was proposed by the BJP to be the head of the Government and if things do not go as anticipated, the centre may take some decision,” he said.