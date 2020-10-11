Lokayukta sore over coal racketeering

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Lokayukta P K Musahary has expressed himself against the state government’s dilatory tactic to delay a proper probe into the allegations of coal racketeering in violation directive from his office.

It was earlier this year that as chairperson of the Meghalaya Lokayukta, he had directed the CBI to conduct an inquiry into the allegations of smuggling of coal, betel nut and boulders from the State, but the Government instead of acknowledging the order challenged its validity in the High Court.

Speaking about the order, PK. Musahary said,” I am helpless as my order has been challenged in the High Court and it is pending right now.”

The State Government challenged the order as the it was dis-satisfied with the order of Lokayukta

When asked whether CBI was already inquiring as per the directives of the Lokayukta, Musahary said that it was upto the central agency and they had the power .

The Lokayukta had asked CBI to probe into the allegations based on the complaints of a petitioner who had alleged that the goods were transported in violation of laws mostly from East Jaiñtia Hills through different checkgates across the international border with Bangladesh by a network of some “dishonest” businessmen in collusion with a few “unscrupulous” civil and police officials.

These officials are allegedly from the departments of mining and geology, transport, supply, sales tax of the state government, and central land customs department.

Ever since the allegations of illegal coal mining started to surface, different civil societies, Opposition and even some coalition partners within the Government have asked for an independent inquiry into the allegations.

However, the State Government all these years has been on denial mode about any coal racket operating in the state and maintained that directives have been issued to the DCs and SPs to keep a vigil on the illegal extraction and transportation of coal.