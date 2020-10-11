Trump no longer transmission risk to others, says his doctor

Washington, October 11: The US President Donald Trump is no longer considered a transmission risk to others, the White House Physician has said, as the president held an in-person event on the White House lawns for the first time since contracting the COVID-19 disease.

White House Physician Dr Sean Conley said on Saturday, “This evening I am happy to report that in addition to the President meeting CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation, this morning’s COVID PCR sample demonstration, by currently recognized standards, he is no longer considered a transmission risk to others.”

In a White House memorandum, Dr Conley said now at day 10 from symptom onset, fever-free for well over 24 hours and all symptoms improved, the assortment of advances diagnostics test obtained reveal there is no longer evidence of actively replicating virus.

“In addition, sequential testing throughput his illness has demonstrated decreasing viral loads that correlate with increasing cycle threshold times, as well as decreasing and now undetectable subgenomic mRNA,” he said.

Trump, 74, and First Lady Melania tested positive for COVID-19 last week. The president was taken to a military hospital for treatment, which the White House said was taken as a “matter of abundance caution”.

After spending four days, he came back to the White House on Monday. White House physician Dr Sean Conley said on Thursday that the president was “safe” to return to public life on Saturday.

In his first public address from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House, Trump said that he was feeling great and thanked the people for their prayers.

“First of all, I’m feeling great. I know you have been praying… I was watching down over so many people. And I went out to say hello to those people. I took a little heat for it, but I’d do it again, let me tell you. I’d do it again,” he said amidst applause from his supporters.

“And on behalf of myself and the First Lady, it just has been really an incredible outpouring,” Trump said.

PTI