Bill on simultaneous polls undemocratic: State Cong

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 14: The Opposition Congress has termed the ‘one nation one election’ (ONOE) bill to be introduced in the ongoing winter session of Parliament as undemocratic since it defeats the very spirit of the federal structure of the Constitution.

“We have been saying all along. We are living in an undeclared emergency. The bill defeats the very spirit and federal structure of the Constitution,” lone Congress MLA Ronnie V Lyngdoh said on Saturday.

“We oppose this because they (NDA) only brought this with the idea of winning elections. Look at the unemployment rate, distress among the farmers and marginalised. Is winning election all?” he questioned.

He further said that the BJP claims to abide by the Constitution but their actions are just the opposite. “In Assam the chief minister will decided what people should eat? What is this? Are we living in a democracy or a country like North Korea or Russia,” Lyngdoh wondered.

On Thursday, the Cabinet approved the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment Bill), 2024, and circulated it to MPs on Friday evening.

The bill will be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday as per the list of business for the day.