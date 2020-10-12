DC urged to stop Wangal festival at Chibragre

TURA: The Garoland State Movement Committee (GSMC) from Rongram in West Garo Hills has urged the Deputy Commissioner to stop the proposed Wangala festival at Chibragre pointing out that the site is surrounded by residential localities and the Ganol River, the main source of water supply to Tura and Rongram is in close proximity to the festival site.

The committee felt that it would not be wise to organize the festival be it in small or large scale as it would not be possible to maintain necessary protocols by each and every visitor.

“If Churches, schools and social gatherings can be banned for six long months we believe that the people would also be in favour of postponing the festival till the situation returns to normal. We urge you to review the decision to allow the festival to be held at Chibragre” the committee said in its letter to the Deputy Commissioner.

The committee urged the authority not to open a ‘Pandora’s Box’ in the midst of a global pandemic and taking into account the recent declaration of Rongram area as containment zone, it should also consider the postponement of the Wangala Festival, 2020.