Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

Meghalaya COVID update: 88 new cases, 1 more death, 2434 active cases

Covid-19Covid-19 ShillongMEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: In the wake of detection of 88 new COVID19 cases, recovery of 131 more persons and one more death due to COVD19, the number of active COVID19 cases in Meghalaya now stands at 2434.

So far, 5273 persons have recovered from the disease in the stat which has reported 64 deaths till date.

Out of the active cases 1699 are in East Khasi Hills, six in West Khasi Hills, 25 in South West Khasi Hills,325 in Ri Bhoi district, 81 in West Jaintia Hills, 22 in East Jaintia Hills, 178 in West Garo Hills, 23 in South West Garo Hills, 35 in South Garo Hills, 20 in East Garo Hills and 20 in North Garo Hills.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.