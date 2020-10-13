Action yet to be taken against encroachers into archaeological site

TURA: The demand for eviction of illegal encroachers into the Wadagokgre Archaeological site and its surrounding areas under Phulbari in West Garo Hills has once again been raised with West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh with as many as 11 organizations from the area seeking action from the administration.

Organizations from Phulbari including the GSU, FKJGP, AYWO, FAF, GSMC and others on Tuesday submitted a joint complaint to the Deputy Commissioner demanding their immediate eviction and deportation to their places of origin. According to the organizations, more than 300 households have taken up permanent settlement at the Archaeological site and its adjoining areas under Wadagokgre A’kingland.

Earlier, the same issue was raised by the Chairman of the GSMC, Central Committee, Nikman Ch Marak where he had raised the need to take urgent action immediately. According to Marak, the encroachers are suspected to belong to neighbouring Assam or Bangladesh who entered the Archaeological site in the aftermath of the recent floods which inundated the low lying areas of the plain belt areas in West Garo Hills.

“This sudden spurt of encroachment into the historical site has alarmed the indigenous local residents including Nokmas concerned and the civil society leaders. It is undeniable that hundreds if not thousands of illegal migrants have taken shelter in those areas every year in the guise of flood victims during the rainy season while enjoying the relief given by the Government of Meghalaya. But even after flood waters recede, they never left the place and have settled in and around the village which is a threat to the fragile demography of the local populace and environment as well,” Nikman had said.

The complaint submitted on Tuesday cited relevant rules under the Sixth Schedule where it stated that no lands under the GHADC shall be sold, leased or handed over to a non tribal and demanded the immediate issuance of eviction notice to the illegal encroachers.

A copy of the complaint was also forwarded to the Superintendent of Police, GHADC CEM, Dadenggre SDO and SDPO, Selsella BDO and others.