SOP for celebration of Durga Puja in Assam

GUWAHATI: Puja pandals must be sanitized every day morning and evening even as Assam Health and Family Welfare Department in exercise of powers conferred under the Epidemic Diseases Act,1897 has notified following COVID19 guidelines for organising the forthcoming Durga Puja:

All puja committees must take permission from the concerned district administration for organising Durga Puja, 2020.

District administration will convene a meeting with all puja committees to brief them on the protocols/guidelines issued by the government before giving permission.

Puja pandals should be spacious and open from all sides.

Pandals must keep adequate space to facilitate at least one-meter physical distance between two persons.

Not more than 10 to 30 persons can assemble in a puja pandal at any given time depending on the size of the pandal.

Strict restriction on crowding will apply during Aarati too.

Entry and exit gates must be separate.

Proper signage/floor marking must be made from entry to exit point so that visitors are properly guided on the route, once he/she enters the puja pandal.

Well-trained committee volunteers wearing masks, must be stationed at different points inside the pandal to assist visitors.

Wearing of face mask properly shall be mandatory for all visitors visiting a pandal.

Organisers must make arrangement for face masks in case any visitor comes to the pandal without wearing masks.

Hand sanitizers must be kept at the entry gate and exit gate of a puja pandal.

Puja pandal must be sanitized two times a day in the morning and evening.

Volunteers should sanitize their hands, wear masks/face shields properly and should maintain physical distancing while interacting with visitors.

A priest must use microphone so that devotees need not come close to him.

Devotees should be encouraged to bring flowers from home.

There must not be any distribution of Prasad in the pandal or community feasting.

All puja pandals must be closed to devotees at 10 pm.

Pillion riding will not be allowed for males during puja days.

Organisation of cultural programmes before and after Durga Puja is restricted including within puja pandals.

It will be dry day during Dashami day.

Restaurants will be closed at 9 PM and only takeaway food should be allowed subject to permission from the government.