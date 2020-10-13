Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter
People participate in a candlelight vigil to extend solidarity with and to demand the immediate release of Fr. Stan Swamy, who was arrested by NIA recently, at Don Bosco Square in the city on Monday. (ST)
