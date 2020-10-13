People participate in a candlelight vigil to extend solidarity with and to demand the immediate release of Fr. Stan Swamy, who was arrested by NIA recently, at Don Bosco Square in the city on Monday. MEGHALAYA By By Our Reporter On Oct 13, 2020 People participate in a candlelight vigil to extend solidarity with and to demand the immediate release of Fr. Stan Swamy, who was arrested by NIA recently, at Don Bosco Square in the city on Monday. (ST) Continue Reading Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailLinkedin
Comments are closed.