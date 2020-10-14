18-year-old, three others succumb to COVID-19

SHILLONG: Meghalaya’s COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday spiralled to 68 with four more persons including an 18-year-old woman succumbing to the virus.

DHS (MI), Dr. Aman War, informed that on October 12, Indu Dev Sahni (40) of Jhalupara, was declared brought dead to Nazareth Hospital.

The body later tested positive for the virus.

Another person, Iohhun Khongkrom (18), of Pynursla, who was referred to NEIGRIHMS on October 11 from Ganesh Das Hospital, passed away on October 12.

Ginalin Kurkalang (33) of 5th Mile who was admitted in Dr H Gordon Roberts Hospital on October 12 with issues of breathlessness died the very next day.

Morning Niangti (80) of Qualapatty, who was admitted to Dr H Gordon Roberts Hospital on October 9, passed away on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the state saw a decline in COVID cases for second consecutive day with 67 new cases being reported on Tuesday, out of which 45 were from East Khasi Hills.

West Garo Hills reported 10 new cases, Ri Bhoi reported five, two cases each were reported from South Garo Hills and North Garo Hills whilst one case each was reported from West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills and South West Garo Hills.

Meanwhile, 133 people recovered on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries in state to 5,406.

The dashboard of the state government says that the Average Daily Growth Rate, taking into account last 7 days’ data, is about 13 per cent.

It also says that cases are doubling between 20 to 22 days and on an average there have been about 110 positive cases per day, taking into consideration last 7 days’ data.

Despite the repeated assurances that only people with comorbid conditions and the elderly are susceptible to the virus, there have been instances when youths have, time and again, fallen prey to COVID-19.