Assam COVID update: 4 more deaths, 1427 new cases, toll up to 834

GUWAHATI: Four more persons died of COVID19 in Assam on Wednesday even as 1427 new COVID19 cases were detected in the state out of 139868 tests conducted on the day, The Positivity rate was estimated at 1.02 per cent.

The State performed more than one lakh tests for COVID for the third consecutive day.

The persons who died of COVID19 today were identified as Bikram Newar (44) of Dibrugarh, Harakanta Doley (56) of Dhemaji, Tapan Chakraborty (74) of Jorhat and Bhaben Chandra Das (97) of Biswanath.