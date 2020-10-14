Biden made corrupt bargain in exchange for his party’s nomination: Trump

Washington: Joe Biden has agreed to hand over the control of the Democratic Party to the socialist, Marxist and left-wing extremists to get the party’s nomination, President Donald Trump has said as he resumed his re-election campaign from the battle ground State of Florida after recovering from COVID-19.

Trump was briefly forced to pause his re-election campaign after he tested positive for COVID-19 on October 1 and was admitted to a military hospital for three nights and four days.

In a memorandum issued Monday night, White House Physician Dr Sean Conley said that Trump “has tested negative, on consecutive days” using the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen card.

“Repeatedly negative antigen tests, taken in context with additional clinical and laboratory data, including viral load, subgenomic RNA, and PCR cycle threshold measurements, as well as ongoing assessment of viral cultural data, all indicate a lack of detectable viral replication,” he said.

“This comprehensive data, in concert with the CDC’s guidelines for removal of transmission-based precautions, have informed our medical team’s assessment that the President is not infectious to others,” Conley said.

Resuming his re-election campaign from the battle ground State of Florida on Monday, Trump who is trailing behind his Democratic rival Biden in the run up to the November 3 elections, said that this is the most important election in the history of the United States.

“This is the most important election in the history of our country. And I used to say it in 2016. I’m sorry at the time. I thought it was. These people are crazy. We have to win,” Trump said addressing thousands of his supporters.

“Most important we’ve ever had. Biden has made a corrupt bargain in exchange for his party’s nomination. He’s handed control to the socialist, the Marxist, and the left-wing extremists. And you know that. And he’s got no strength left. He’s got no power left. He’s got nothing going, he said. (PTI)